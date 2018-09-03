BRD Medical College: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stones for two centres

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday laid the foundation stone for Regional Medical Research Centre and Combined Rehabilitation Centre at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The chief minister said the two centres would help in timely identification, treatment as well as rehabilitation of those affected with encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases.

“Foundation stones have been laid for two important centres at BRD Medical College… for timely identification and treatment of of encephalitis and vector borne diseases. Regional Medical and Research Centre would work on the lines of National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune in identifying every type of vector borne disease and suggesting its treatment,” he said adding that the two centres would be established at a cost of around Rs 104 crore.

