Brazil suspends Covaxin contract to probe ‘irregularities’

Brazil has decided to suspend its contract of roughly $320 million to procure 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin while it looks into allegations over irregularities in the deal, including the vaccine’s price of $15 per dose.

The decision comes several days after a whistleblower testified before a Senate panel looking into Brazil’s handling of the pandemic, and follows the recommendations of the country’s Comptroller General.

“By recommendation of @CGUonline, we decided to temporarily suspend the Covaxin contract. According to CGU’s preliminary analysis, there are no irregularities in the contract, but, due to compliance, the @minsaude (Brazilian health ministry) opted to suspend the contract for further analysis,” Brazil’s Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, tweeted Wednesday. “It is noteworthy that the @govbr did not pay ANY CENT for the Covaxin vaccine…”

Bharat Biotech Wednesday claimed Brazil’s procurement process of Covaxin has been “misrepresented.” In a statement, the Hyderabad vaccine-maker argued that it has “not received any advance payments nor supplied any vaccines to MOH Brazil.”

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has come under fire after the contract for Covaxin became the centre of controversy over alleged irregularities. These, including an increase in the vaccine’s price, prompted the country’s Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to open a probe into the deal.

Brazil’s Health Ministry head of imports, Luis Ricardo Miranda, and his brother, Congressman Luis Miranda, testified before the committee that they had warned Bolsonaro about suspicions on the contract, according to a report by CNN Brazil. Members of this committee found that the price for Covaxin in the negotiated contract — $15 per dose — was much higher than what was initially quoted, according to the report.