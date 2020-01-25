Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bolsonaro was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Bolsonaro was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro Saturday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bolsonaro earlier today. They discussed ways to deepen ties between the two countries in a range of areas, including trade and investment. Bolsonaro and Jaishankar deliberated on how to deepen overall bilateral cooperation including in areas like trade and investment, officials told news agency PTI.

Bolsonaro and Modi are likely to hold extensive talks later in the day following which the two countries are expected to ink 15 agreements to boost cooperation in several areas including oil and gas, mining and cybersecurity.

The Brazilian president is in India primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday as chief guest and explore ways to boost trade ties with India at a time when both the large economies are hit by slowdowns. This will be the third occasion that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the R-Day.

Bolsonaro arrived in Delhi on Friday for a four-day visit to India, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

