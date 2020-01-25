Delhi: Brazil President finds mention in CP protest

At the protest, Friday At the protest, Friday

At a demonstration to build pressure on political parties ahead of the Delhi polls to tackle the city’s air pollution crisis, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro found a mention. Students and environment activists Friday collected over 200 signatures at Connaught Place to build a consensus and demand a commitment from political parties to tackle air pollution. Demonstrators also held placards saying ‘#NoBolsonaro’, referring to the Brazillian president, who arrived in Delhi Friday on a four-day visit to India.

Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations. Bhavreen Kandhari, an environment activist, said, “How can we have someone so anti-environment as the chief guest” A climate change sceptic, Bolsonaro called climate change predictions a hoax during his election campaign and advocated allowing businesses to expand by rolling back environmental safeguards.

Samay Singh (61), a resident of Uttam Nagar, said: “They must act on air pollution. Metro fares are so high that poor people cannot afford it. I travel by buses, but they too are few in number and crowded.”

Also present was Ridhima Pandey (12), who was among 16 children, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, who filed a complaint at the UN Climate Action summit in New York last year to protest lack of government action on climate crisis. “Think about the children who are five years old. They are are affected more than me,” Pandey said.

