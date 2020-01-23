Brazil President Bolsonaro arrives tomorrow, pact on trade, tackling terror on table

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in Brasília (AP/File) Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in Brasília (AP/File)

An action plan to boost strategic partnership, a pact on combating international terrorism and transnational organised crimes, a bilateral investment cooperation and facilitation agreement, and a mutual legal assistance in criminal matters are among the 15-odd pacts on the table as Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro arrives on Friday for a three-day state visit.

Sources said the two countries are working overtime to sign pacts on social security, judicial cooperation in civil and criminal matters, health and medicine, cyber security, geology and mineral cooperation, bio-energy, oil and natural gas, cultural exchanges from 2020-24, science and technology cooperation 2020-23, among other topics.

Bolsonaro will travel first to Agra and then meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 25. He will attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 as the chief guest and then attend the President’s ‘At Home’ reception.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, chairman of the Brazil-India Friendship Group in Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

The last Presidential visit from Brazil was by President Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the eighth BRICS Summit in Goa. Modi visited Brasilia to attend the 11th BRICS Summit in November 2019.

While this is Bolsonaro’s first state visit to India, New Delhi has hosted the President of Brazil as Republic Day parade chief guest in 1996 and 2004.

“Bilateral relations were elevated to Strategic Partnership in 2006, heralding a new phase in India-Brazil relations. The relations are strong not only at the bilateral level, but also at plurilateral fora such as BRICS, IBSA, G-20 and in multilateral bodies particularly the UN,” the MEA said, announcing the visit.

While trade between India and Brazil increased to $8.2 billion in 2018-19 — $3.8 billion as Indian exports to Brazil and $4.4 million as imports by India — the two countries are locked in a dispute over sugar subsidies given by India. Brazil, along with Australia and Guatemala, have approached the WTO.

Major Indian exports to Brazil include agrochemicals, synthetic yarns, auto components and parts, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products. Brazil’s exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores.

On January 27, Bolsonaro will address Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

