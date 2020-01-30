Bravery award to jawan who helped Shabana Azmi in e-way mishap

Anil Yoge of Maharashtra Security Force was felicitated with a bravery award on Wednesday. (Express photo) Anil Yoge of Maharashtra Security Force was felicitated with a bravery award on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve on Wednesday presented a bravery award by Life Saving Foundation to Vivekananda Anil Yoge of Maharashtra Security Force, who helped actor Shabana Azmi when she recently met with a major road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

On January 18, Azmi was severely injured in an accident near Khalapur toll plaza on the expressway. Yoge, who was a kilometre away from the spot, got to know of the accident and rushed to the spot to help the victims.

“The Maharashtra security force has 117 jawans posted on the expressway in three shifts to deal with emergency situations. Retired Inspector Chandrakant Jagalpure is leading the team. The foundation felicitated him as well for keeping the morale of his team high,” stated a press release issued by the Pune City Police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App