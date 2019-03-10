Pulwama attack mastermind is 23-year-old electrician, say officials

In yet another breakthrough in the Pulwama attack, officials have identified lesser-known Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan, alias ‘Mohd Bhai’ as the mastermind of the crime in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

Based on evidence gathered following searches at Khan’s residence, security officials said the 23-year-old, who is an electrician with a graduate degree and hailing from Pulwama, had arranged the Maruti Eeco car and the explosives used in the strike. Suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the Army convoy, was in constant contact with Khan, officials said.

A resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral, Khan, official said, had joined the terror outfit in 2017 as an overground worker. He was later drawn into the JeM fold by one Noor Mohammed Tantrey, alias ‘Noor Trali’, who is believed to have played an important role in the revival of the group in Kashmir Valley.

Following Tantray’s death later in the same year, Khan disappeared from his home and has been active since then.

Upon completing graduation, Khan pursued a diploma course as an electrician from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The eldest son of a labourer, the Pulwama attack accused is also believed to have played a role in the Sunjawan terror attack on an army camp last year. Six jawans and one civilian were killed in the incident.