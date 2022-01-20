Brahmos missile test-fired validating several new indigenous systems: DRDO

A combination of the names of Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, BrahMos missiles are designed, developed and produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture company set up by DRDO and NPOM of Russia.

THE Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on Thursday morning validating several new indigenous systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The DRDO said, “BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test fired at 10.30 am from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on January 20. The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams. In this text book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives.”

The agency further said, “The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for BrahMos programme. The highly maneuverable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met. The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance. The missile with the modified control system has been fine tuned to achieve an enhanced capability.”

The test on Thursday comes within days of an extended range Sea to Sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile being successfully test-fired on January 11 from Indian Navy’s newly commissioned INS Visakhapatnam on the Western seaboard.

A combination of the names of Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, BrahMos missiles are designed, developed and produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture company set up by DRDO and NPOM of Russia. The first test launch of the initial version Brahmos took place in 2001. Various types of the BrahMos including those which can be fired from land, warships, submarines and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets have already been developed and successfully tested since then.

On December 8 last year, the Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from the Indian Air Force’s frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI clearing the system for the serial production within the country.