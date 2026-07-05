Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express to run daily: Train number, route, stops, time table

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express is set to operate as a daily service, enhancing rail connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways (IR) has upgraded the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express from a triweekly to a daily service. The train, which passes through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from the lower and lower-middle income categories.

“This modern and affordable train service aims to significantly boost economic and industrial mobility by connecting mineral-rich regions with textile and trade hubs, thereby supporting business activities, workforce movement and regional development,” the South Coast Railway (SCoR) said in a statement.