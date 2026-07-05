Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express to run daily: Train number, route, stops, time table

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will now run daily. Check the train number, route, stoppages, timetable and other key details for passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 04:36 PM IST
Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express is set to operate as a daily service, enhancing rail connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat.Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express is set to operate as a daily service, enhancing rail connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways (IR) has upgraded the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express from a triweekly to a daily service. The train, which passes through Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from the lower and lower-middle income categories.

“This modern and affordable train service aims to significantly boost economic and industrial mobility by connecting mineral-rich regions with textile and trade hubs, thereby supporting business activities, workforce movement and regional development,” the South Coast Railway (SCoR) said in a statement.

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run

The inaugural daily service will commence on Monday (July 6) from Brahmapur railway station at 5 pm. It will operate as train number 08411. The Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will reach Udhna at 2 am on Wednesday (July 8). It will operate via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Bhusaval, covering multiple key districts and linking several major towns and cities across its route.

Also Read | 173-year-old Howrah railway station to get new platform this month to handle rising train traffic

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express train daily service regular run

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the regular daily operation of the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will be notified separately. During its commercial service, the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 19022/19021.

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train stoppages

During its journey between, Brahmapur and Udhna stations, train number 19022/19021 will stop at Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Amalner, Sindkheda, Dondaicha, Nandurbar, Navapur, Vyara and Bardoli.

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train coach composition

According to the SCoR, the Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express will comprise 22 coaches, including 11 General Second Class seating coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, two Second Class-cum-Luggage Vans (SLRs), and one Pantry Car.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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