Thursday, March 11, 2021
Brahma Kumaris’ chief Dadi Hriday Mohini dies at 93

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
March 11, 2021 11:37:59 pm
Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini died on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter@brahmakumarisHQ

Brahma Kumaris’ chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini died on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 93.

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

The spokesperson added that after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki a year ago, Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Her body will be brought to the headquarters in Abu Road, where on Friday, the public will be able pay respects for the ‘Rajyogini’ with a last prayer.

The last rites of the spiritual leader will be performed on March 13.

