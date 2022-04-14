‘Inspiration for our govt’, ‘gave India its strongest pillar’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to B R Ambedkar

Political leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, PM Modi said that the Centre’s schemes were implemented keeping in mind Dr Ambedkar’s ideals of uplifting the downtrodden. “Babasaheb’s thoughts for the welfare of downtrodden, oppressed, marginalised and exploited have been an inspiration for our government,” the prime minister tweeted. “This is the reason that all our schemes have been implemented keeping in mind the poorest of the poor and we have set many parameters in the direction of social justice.”

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Ambedkar campaigned against the Indian caste system. He converted to Buddhism and is credited with sparking a wave of conversions that saw tens of thousands of people from the lower castes follow his footsteps.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP National President JP Nadda and several other party functionaries paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar at the party headquarters.

Paying floral tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Sahab Bheem Rao Ambedkar on his jayanti. https://t.co/FXmwMqZ54N — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 14, 2022

“Babasaheb’s thoughts and his dedication towards the welfare and upliftment of the deprived section of the society will always be the center of inspiration of the nation,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, adding that the Modi government has spent the last eight years building the “India of Ambedkar’s dreams”.

बाबासाहेब के विचार और समाज के वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व राष्ट्रोत्थान के प्रति उनका समर्पण सदैव राष्ट्र की प्रेरणा का केंद्र रहेगा।

मोदी सरकार बाबासाहेब के सपनों के भारत के निर्माण में गत 8 साल से निरंतर सेवाभाव से कार्य रही है। ऐसे महान राष्ट्रसेवक की जयंती पर उन्हें चरणवंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ambedkar gave India its strongest pillar of strength — the Constitution. A central architect of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar is widely regarded as an icon and a vociferous advocate for the upliftment of the disadvantaged sections of society. On its official Twitter handle, the Congress said Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a champion of equality, human rights and social justice.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength – our sacred Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

“Babasaheb gave the blueprint of nation building based on the ideas of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, self-respect and unity and integrity of the country these are our basic strengths,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, several BJP and Congress leaders paid floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Delhi | BJP leaders Meenakashi Lekhi, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, and other parliamentarians pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/pUTs0FVZwm — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

In Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati and several other party functionaries paid floral tribute to the leader in Lucknow.