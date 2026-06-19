Giriraj Singh’s X post becomes Bihar govt recruitment exam question, BPSC takes action amid row

Union Minister Giriraj Singh had posted on X, "Respectful salutations to Maa Katyayani! With the blessings of the Goddess, who is the embodiment of divinity and valour, all her devotees are endowed with immense strength and self-confidence". (Photo: Facebook/Giriraj Singh)

Amid the row over a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination question based on a social media post by Union minister Giriraj Singh, the Commission has barred the question setter from future assignments and said it could not have filtered the controversial question because of the “secrecy rules” surrounding question papers.

The controversy pertains to Question No. 100 in the General Studies paper of the BPSC stenographer recruitment examination held on June 11.

The question was: “Who wrote on X in March 2026: ‘Respectful salutations to Maa Katyayani! With the blessings of the Goddess, who is the embodiment of divinity and valour, all her devotees are endowed with immense strength and self-confidence’?” The answer options were: (A) Narendra Modi, (B) Yogi Adityanath, (C) Giriraj Singh, (D) None of the above, and (E) Not attempted.