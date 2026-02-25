Not only be a good cop but also publicise it: MHA now wants all police stations to post their success stories on social media

In a move aimed at strengthening community trust and projecting a positive image of policing, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has asked all police stations across the country to regularly publicise their good work and community outreach activities through social media, local influencers, and other media platforms.
The BPR&D, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has sent a monthly reporting format covering the following points: publicity of positive stories and notable police work; engagement with influencers and community stakeholders; social media and website outreach activities; innovative publicity initiatives and best practices; challenges faced and support requirements.
“A monthly reporting format has also been introduced to ensure accountability and systematic monitoring of these outreach efforts,” it said.
The new guideline stems from a recommendation made during the Directors General and Inspectors General of Police Conference held last year, which called for a proactive approach in communicating notable police initiatives and success stories to the public.
According to a communication sent earlier this month by the BPR&D, districts and police stations have been asked to identify, document, and disseminate their positive initiatives, achievements, and citizen engagement efforts.
In the communication, special emphasis has been placed on engaging local influencers, community leaders, and media representatives to amplify stories that build public confidence and shed light on the constructive side of policing.
“Necessary directions may be issued to all districts and Police Stations under your jurisdiction to ensure regular identification, documentation, and dissemination of positive policing initiatives, notable achievements, community outreach activities, and other good work undertaken by Police personnel,” it added.
Story continues below this ad
The directive also encourages police units to make active, responsible use of official websites and social media handles to post verified content in a timely manner.
“Special emphasis may be laid on engagement with local influencers, community leaders, and media representatives to enhance outreach and public confidence in policing. Police Stations may also be advised to maintain active and responsible use of their official websites and social media platforms for timely dissemination of verified and positive content,” it said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More