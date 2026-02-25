Not only be a good cop but also publicise it: MHA now wants all police stations to post their success stories on social media

In a move aimed at strengthening community trust and projecting a positive image of policing, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has asked all police stations across the country to regularly publicise their good work and community outreach activities through social media, local influencers, and other media platforms.

The BPR&D, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has sent a monthly reporting format covering the following points: publicity of positive stories and notable police work; engagement with influencers and community stakeholders; social media and website outreach activities; innovative publicity initiatives and best practices; challenges faced and support requirements.

“A monthly reporting format has also been introduced to ensure accountability and systematic monitoring of these outreach efforts,” it said.

The new guideline stems from a recommendation made during the Directors General and Inspectors General of Police Conference held last year, which called for a proactive approach in communicating notable police initiatives and success stories to the public.

According to a communication sent earlier this month by the BPR&D, districts and police stations have been asked to identify, document, and disseminate their positive initiatives, achievements, and citizen engagement efforts.

In the communication, special emphasis has been placed on engaging local influencers, community leaders, and media representatives to amplify stories that build public confidence and shed light on the constructive side of policing.

“Necessary directions may be issued to all districts and Police Stations under your jurisdiction to ensure regular identification, documentation, and dissemination of positive policing initiatives, notable achievements, community outreach activities, and other good work undertaken by Police personnel,” it added.

The directive also encourages police units to make active, responsible use of official websites and social media handles to post verified content in a timely manner.

“Special emphasis may be laid on engagement with local influencers, community leaders, and media representatives to enhance outreach and public confidence in policing. Police Stations may also be advised to maintain active and responsible use of their official websites and social media platforms for timely dissemination of verified and positive content,” it said.