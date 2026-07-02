‘Water vapour, not smoke’: BPCL’s response to video of ethanol unit pollution in Meghalaya

The rising pollution in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat has drawn attention after a journalist’s ground report went viral on social media. The video captures what residents say are the conditions in one of the country’s most polluted industrial regions: black soot, thick emissions and breathing difficulties. The cause of the pollution is being attributed to emissions allegedly from an ethanol-fuel blending plant run by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
As the video went viral online, BPCL issued a statement, rejecting the claims on its Facebook account.
The video which was filmed by an independent journalist, shows the conditions that residents say have become part of their everyday lives. Locals said that black soot and dust settles on their homes, vehicles, and household items every day, and the air often carries an acrid odour that makes it difficult to breathe.
Many residents interviewed in the report said they have repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities but alleged that nothing has changed so far. They accused the government of downplaying the severity of the pollution despite what they described as visible evidence across the town..
We visited India’s Most Polluted City😳#viral #documentary #pollution #groundreality pic.twitter.com/xtz4NQmmPk
— Sarthak Goswami (@sundaysarthak) June 27, 2026
Many also spoke about the impact on their health and daily routine. Some said breathing has become more and more difficult, especially for children and elders. Others claimed that they have to wash vegetables multiple times before cooking because of the layer of black dust that settles on the food brought home. Residents also expressed concern over an increase in respiratory illnesses and suspected cancer cases in the area, although these claims have not been independently verified.
Responding to the video claims, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited issued a statement on its social media accounts. It It said the allegations of its Byrnihat ethanol plant being responsible for the pollution as shown in the video were false.
“Claims linking Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Ethanol plant to pollution in Byrnihat are false and misleading. The visible plume from the plant’s chimney is water vapour, not smoke. Verify facts before sharing. Stay informed, stay responsible,” the company wrote.
Claims linking Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Ethanol plant to pollution in Byrnihat are false and misleading.
The visible plume from the plant’s chimney is water vapour, not smoke.
Verify facts before sharing. Stay informed, stay responsible. https://t.co/I1S6QT8DPf#MythVsFact… pic.twitter.com/TwGJYI2mPv
— Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) July 1, 2026
BPCL maintained that the emissions visible from the plant’s chimney are water vapour generated during normal operations and should not be mistaken for smoke. The company said claims circulating on social media linking its facility to the area’s pollution were not correct.
Responding to the concerns raised in the video, Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said that, ” We have not received any written complaint. And we also came to know this from social media. So that’s why until and unless we receive a written complaint or we have concrete evidence to know that it’s really affecting.”