‘Water vapour, not smoke’: BPCL’s response to video of ethanol unit pollution in Meghalaya

The rising pollution in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat has drawn attention after a journalist’s ground report went viral on social media. The video captures what residents say are the conditions in one of the country’s most polluted industrial regions: black soot, thick emissions and breathing difficulties. The cause of the pollution is being attributed to emissions allegedly from an ethanol-fuel blending plant run by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

As the video went viral online, BPCL issued a statement, rejecting the claims on its Facebook account.

According to residents

The video which was filmed by an independent journalist, shows the conditions that residents say have become part of their everyday lives. Locals said that black soot and dust settles on their homes, vehicles, and household items every day, and the air often carries an acrid odour that makes it difficult to breathe.