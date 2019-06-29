Boy says assaulted on train, UP police probe veracity

The Aligarh police on Friday evening lodged an FIR into an incident of alleged assault and humiliation of a 17-year-old boy by a group of co-passengers in a train between Aligarh and Bareilly.

Advertising

Police officials, however, also claimed that the boy has changed his statement multiple times, raising question marks over the authenticity of his claims.

According to the case lodged at the Jawan police station based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, the boy alleged that a group of youths harassed him and sedated him before forcing him to get down from the train.

“On May 18, around 1.37 pm, the boy boarded a train from Sunamayi railway station for a madrasa in Bareilly. On the way, 8-10 youths harassed him. They threw his skullcap away and made him inhale a sedated handkerchief and forced him to get off the train. When the victim gained consciousness, he found himself in a field. His belongings and money were missing. Some locals later helped him board a bus to reach his home,” police said quoting the complaint.

Police have lodged the FIR against unidentified persons.

Advertising

When contacted, the boy’s brother said that only three to four persons were involved in the act. “He was not given a sedative. He initially had claimed he was sedated, but is now denying it,” the brother said.

Circle Officer of Civil Lines area, Anil Kumar, said, “He has changed his statement more than once. We are investigating the matter. It will be clear very soon.”