Boy murders two, found dead: Police

(Representational)

A 17-year-old boy, who was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman, stabbed to death her grandmother and younger brother on Thursday, police said. The boy was found dead on the railway tracks on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Shahu told The Indian Express, “The boy and the woman were in a relationship for the past one year… The woman’s family didn’t approve of their relationship. The woman stopped talking to the boy. This probably enraged him and he reached their home in Hazari Pahad slum on Thursday and stabbed the woman’s 70-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old brother to death.”

“The girl was at her maternal uncle’s home and her parents had gone out for work when the murders took place,” she added.

“On Friday, the boy’s body was found on railway tracks, which indicates to suicide,” she said.

