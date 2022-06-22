Boy killed in violence in Ranchi gets 66% in Class 10

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
By: Express News Service | Ranchi |
June 22, 2022 2:23:22 am
Mudassir Alam, 15, who was killed allegedly in the police firing during the June 10 violence in Ranchi got 66.66 per cent marks in Class 10 state board examination, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

According to JAC, the pass percentage of 95.66 per cent this year (2021-22) was the highest in the last four years — 95.93 per cent in 2021, 75.07 per cent in 2020, 70.81 per cent in 2019, 59.56 per cent in the year 2018. As per the JAC, 95.71 per cent of boys and 95.50% of girls who appeared passed the exam.

