Boy jailed for refusing to give jackfruit for free: Two SHOs among 12 cops suspended after probe

Four days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into allegations of police foisting a false case against a minor vegetable seller after he refused to give them jackfruit for free, 12 policemen, including SHOs of two police stations, were suspended on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy has been lodged at Beur jail for three months now after he was picked up on March 19. The matter came to light recently after the boy’s father approached Patna SSP Manu Maharaj and it was reported on a local TV channel. The Chief Minister then ordered Zonal IG N H Khan to probe the matter and submit a report.

While Agamkuan police station had arrested the boy from his home, the Bypass police station had shown his arrest in a bike theft case. The entire staff of Agamkuan police station has been removed.

According to sources, the probe report has also recommended suspension of former Patna City DSP Harimohan Shukla, now posted in Katihar. The report stated that chargesheet had been filed in the case without the mandatory supervision report by the DSP, the sources said.

DSP (Administration) at Patna zonal IG office Upendra Prasad told the media, “After findings of the Zonal IG N H Khan’s report, 12 policemen, including heads of Agamkuan police and Bypass police stations, have been suspended. The entire staff of Agamkuan police station has been also shifted out.”

The IG report, sources said, has asked Patna SSP Manu Maharaj to ensure prompt shifting of the boy from jail to a remand home and file a supervision report in the case. After the SSP’s supervision report, the Juvenile Justice Board would hear the boy’s bail plea and the police can initiate process of withdrawing case against him as the IG’s probe has found him innocent, said sources.

Sources said Khan had also issued an advisory to the Patna SSP to “control” officers under him. The IG met several police officers and the boy’s parents during the probe.

