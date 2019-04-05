Boy found murdered in Gurgaon forest: 12-year-old apprehended

Two days after the body of a seven-year-old boy was found in a forested area in Gurgaon, police have apprehended a 12-year-old boy for the murder. Police said the crime was a result of a fight between the two while playing on Monday.

“We had apprehended the boy on Wednesday morning. During questioning, he revealed that he was playing with the victim and some other children on Monday, when the two got into a fight. He then lured him to the forest area near their residence and allegedly started beating him up,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The victim threatened to complain to his parents, which scared the 12-year-old. He allegedly hit him on the head with a stone, which killed him,” he said. The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

According to police, the child had gone missing from the slums where he lives on Monday afternoon. His family had lodged a missing persons complaint, and his mutilated body was found the next day.

Although it was initially suspected that he had been attacked by wild animals, police said the post-mortem pointed to murder.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The body was found in two parts – one was the skull and the other was the part below the pelvis… The cause of death is unclear, although there is a fracture in the skull that could have caused it… It was most likely eaten by wild animals, who may also be the ones who ripped the torso apart.”

“We were unable to determine if the child had been sexually assaulted because his genitals were missing… The possibility of a wild animal having eaten it cannot be eliminated, but the fact that there are no other injuries in that area indicates it was cut off,” he said.

The victim’s uncle said: “I was part of the group that searched for my nephew, after the 12-year-old told us he had left him in the park. We first thought he may have fallen in a tank there, then we decided to look in the forest. That was where we first saw blood, then his clothes and a slipper, and then his chopped body… We want a speedy probe.”