Boy found dead in Malda, family says killed for protesting drug peddling

A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in North Laxmipur area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Tuesday.

Al-Karim Sain’s family has alleged that the Class 9 student was murdered for protesting against drug peddling in the village.

Police said Al-Karim’s father Asus Ain filed a complaint against local youths Royal Sheikh and Sail Sheikh, accusing them of peddling brown sugar.

“Recently, Al-Karim had protested against Royal and Sail. Following this, the accused had severely assaulted Al-Karim and his elder brother, Hassan Shaheen,” said Asus. “Al-Karim was being constantly threatened for protesting against drug trade. As threats failed to stop my son, so they silenced him forever.”

According to police, Asus had lodged a written complaint with the Mothabari police against the accused after his sons were beaten up. Later, the local panchayat had held a kangaroo court regarding the matter on Sunday. Al-Karim went missing that night and his body recovered on Tuesday morning.

“Prima facie investigation points to murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” said police.

