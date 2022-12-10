scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

MP: Eight-year-old boy who fell into borewell five days back dies, body recovered

The boy, Tanmay, had fallen into the borewell at Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, they said.

"The boy was rescued around 5 am on Saturday. However, he was declared dead," State Home Guard Commandant S R Azami said.

An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell and got stuck at a depth of around 40 feet at a village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died and his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The boy, Tanmay, had fallen into the borewell at Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, they said.

“The boy was rescued around 5 am on Saturday. However, he was declared dead,” State Home Guard Commandant S R Azami, who was engaged in the rescue operation, said.

Soon after the boy fell into the borewell around 5 pm on Tuesday, and got stuck at a depth of 35 ft to 40 ft, a rescue operation had been launched. Earthmoving machines were used to dig a parallel tunnel. Hectic efforts were on to reach the child and rescue him, the officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

The incident had taken place when the boy was playing in a field. The borewell was dug recently, police had said earlier.

On Friday, district collector Amanbir Singh Bains had said that there was no response from the boy.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 10:25:27 am
Next Story

Cyclone Mandous aftermath: Heavy rains witnessed in southern Andhra Pradesh

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close