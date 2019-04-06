Boy assaulted by mother’s partner in Kerala dies

A seven-year-old boy who had been battling for life at a hospital near here after being brutally assaulted by his mother’s partner a week ago, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, doctors said.

Doctors at the private medical college hospital at nearby Kolenchery said the boy, who was on ventilator support, stopped responding to medicines and his heartbeat stopped at 11.30 AM.

His death was confirmed at 11.35 AM, they said. On learning of the child’s death, leaders of political parties and members of the public reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the boy.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala and candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls also visited the hospital.

After the inquest and other formalities were completed, the body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam for post-mortem and later handed over to relatives.

Meanwhile, police booked the accused Arun Anand (36), arrested soon after the killing, under Section 302 of the IPC (Punishment for murder).

He had earlier been charged under various IPC sections, including 303 (attempt to murder)and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The boy was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition eight days ago.

He was left with a cracked skull after being hit with a stick, allegedly by Anand, he tried to protect his younger brother from being beaten up.

The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Idukki district in the wee hours on March 28.

The man started kicking and beating the victim’s four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am.

When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anand allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.

The boy had suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body.

The incident came to light after police and Child Helpline authorities received information about the child’s worsening health condition from a hospital in Thodupuzha, where he was initially taken.

The boy was later shifted to the hospital in Ernakulam for emergency surgery.

Police said besides the victim, a second standard student, his four-year-old brother also sustained injuries all over his body.

The younger sibling’s statement was also recorded. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the child on Monday and said he was “very critical” and was fully on ventilator support.

The chief minister, who held discussions with the medical team at the hospital on the boy’s health and the treatment given to him, had directed the hospital authorities to ensure all possible expert treatment to the boy.

The government had constituted a medical board to monitor the boy’s health and had borne the expenses for his treatment.

The woman’s husband passed away 10 months ago, after which the Anand had been staying with the family.