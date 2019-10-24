Bottoming out: A recovery, finally?

Last week, the market research firm Nielsen released data that showed annual sales growth for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in rural India at 5% during July-September, down from 20% in the same quarter of 2018 and 10% in April-June 2019. Moreover, for the first time in seven years, rural FMCG growth, which typically used to be 1.5 times that of urban India, fell below the latter’s 8% for the latest reported quarter.

But amidst this overall dismal picture, some early signs of green shoots are visible.

To start with, we have inflation numbers based on the consumer price index (CPI). For 36 months running, from September 2016 to August 2019, consumer food inflation trailed general CPI inflation. This extended period of low food price increases — an average of 1.38% year-on-year, unprecedented in India — has seemingly ended. For September 2019, CPI food inflation stood at 5.11%, as against 3.99% for overall consumer inflation.

The improved price sentiment for farm produce is also borne out by the rates for kharif crops that are arriving in wholesale mandis of the country. In most cases, these, even while ruling below the minimum support prices declared by the Narendra Modi government for the 2019-20 season, are more than what they were at this time last year. The turnaround, as the accompanying table reveals, is most significant in pulses and soyabean. Only for cotton are prices lower relative to last year.

However, it is not only the MSP crops. Onion in Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon market is trading at an average of Rs 3,500 per quintal, compared to Rs 1,550 a year ago. Farmers in the state are also receiving Rs 28-29 for a litre of cow milk containing 3.5% fat and 8.5% solids-not-fat, which is better than the corresponding last year’s levels of Rs 23-24. Prices of red chilli (the high-pungency ‘Teja’ variety) in Guntur’s Mirchi Yard are today around Rs 16,000 per quintal, up from Rs 9,000-10,000 one year back.

One reason for prices looking up is heavy rains across central, western and southern India through September and the current month. The monsoon’s late withdrawal has caused damage to the kharif crop that was at maturity stage (especially soyabean in Madhya Pradesh) and also led to delayed harvesting of urad (black gram), moong (green gram), onion and assorted vegetables. In maize, yields have been impacted by infestation of the fall armyworm insect pest, apart from drought conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka till late-July. Many farmers in Maharashtra are reported to have diverted their maize crop for fodder well before it had reached grain formation stage.

Another reason for price recovery is supply pressures. These, in turn, are a result of sustained low prices in the recent past. In milk, for instance, not getting good prices over the last four years or more has led to farmers gradually reducing herd sizes or underfeeding their animals. The effects of that are being felt now, with dairies having to pay higher procurement prices. They are being forced to do so also because of the drought-induced fodder and feed shortages, which should ease in the coming months with the monsoon’s spectacular recovery after July.

The above firming up of prices is, perhaps, the only heartening piece of news for the Indian economy buffeted by a consumption slowdown on top of a prolonged investment slump. Moreover, the country has recorded its best southwest monsoon since 1994. The excess rains have not only helped substantially recharge the groundwater table and aquifers, but also resulted in water levels in 120 major reservoirs being filled to 89.1% of their full capacities, as against the last 10-years’ average storage of 71.6% at this time. The positive effect of this will be seen in the upcoming rabi season.

The best case scenario will be if the present price uptrend — actually, a recovery from lows — holds and, together with a bumper rabi crop, would deliver the much-needed boost to farm incomes after April. That will, to a great deal, depend on policymakers’ tolerance to price increases, even of an episodic nature.

The Modi government’s first term was marked by general hawkishness, reflected in the frequent resort to export restrictions, duty-free imports and imposition of stocking restrictions on farm produce at the slightest hint of inflationary pressures. In its present term, this approach has been witnessed so far only vis-à-vis onions, where both export ban and stock limits on the trade are in place.

It remains to be seen whether the Modi government will be emboldened to look beyond temporary supply disruptions to take the next big reform step — of dismantling all controls on marketing, movement, stocking and export of agricultural produce. The timing cannot be better than now, when farm prices have bottomed out and production prospects for the rabi season seem particularly bright on the back of probably the best monsoon in quarter of a century. This is something that FMCG companies and two-wheeler makers, too, would certainly look forward to.