Bored with lockdown, 21-yr-old man commits suicide in Jamnagar

A lockdown has been imposed throughout India to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) A lockdown has been imposed throughout India to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

DAYS AFTER prohibitory orders came into force and restricted movement of people, a 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Jamnagar city on Saturday with his father claiming that he had got bored due to compulsion of staying indoors.

Police said that 21-year-old Kaushik Mandera was found hanging in his house in Gokulnagar area of Jamanagar city on Friday morning. Police further said that prima facie it was a case of suicide and that the incident took place during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday but came to light on Saturday morning.

M J Jalu, police inspector of City ‘C’ Division police station in Jamnagar, said Mandera had got bored due to restrictions. “Mandra worked as a carpenter in Rajkot. But after the lockdown, his father asked him to return to their home in Jamnagar. He was found hanging at his home on Saturday. A suicide note purportedly written by him has been found where he had reportedly claimed that he got bored and that nobody was responsible for his death. But in his statement to police, the man’s father said that his son had got bored due to restrictions on movement of people due to lockdown. We have recorded the father’s statement and filed a case of accidental death. Further investigation would help us ascertain the exact cause of the extreme step,” the police inspector told The Indian Express.

Police said that the man’s father was also a carpenter. “However, nowhere does the suicide explicitly mention restrictions imposed on movement of public due to outbreak of COVID-19 as the cause of his suicide. But since his father says that his son was bored due to such restrictions, we have recorded his statement to that effect,” the police inspector further said.

While Jamnagar has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 so far, eight cases have been confirmed from Rajkot city.

