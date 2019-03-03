Border villages in R S Pura sector: ‘Used to seeing mortar shells’

Residents of Abdullian, one of the last Indian villages along the International Border in R S Pura sector, have decided to remain at home despite reports of Pakistan having moved in its Army regulars in Sialkote sector, hardly 500 m opposite them.

In 2017, a local youth, Pawan Kumar, was killed and his father Jeet Ram seriously injured when a mortar shell from across the border fell on their house. Last year, several cattle died and houses were damaged in cross-border shelling. One Tarsem Raj and his wife Neelam Kumar were killed in adjoining Chandu Chak village. Villagers have now repaired their houses, but splinter and bullet marks still exist on some of the walls.

“Since 1996, we have been regularly witnessing mortar shells falling on our village from across the border. We are used to them,” said Bachan Lal, a former sarpanch of Chandu Chak panchayat. “In 2018, Pakistani Rangers lobbed mortar shells on four occasions. This time also, shelling has taken place twice.”

Bachan, 43, lives in the village along with his wife, two minor daughters and elderly father. “With four acres of land and cattle, we earn a livelihood here,” he said, adding that if they shift elsewhere, they will have to work as labourers.

Amid continued incidents of Pakistani shelling and small arms fire, the Home Ministry had in December 2017 sanctioned 14,460 community and individual bunkers to be built at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore in residential areas along the India-Pakistan border across Jammu and Kashmir. Of them, 1,321 community and 11,649 individual bunkers were for villagers living along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu region’s five border villages from Kathua to Poonch.

Sources said that nearly 1,000 individual and 100 community bunkers had been constructed in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts till January 29 this year. With a population of 10,000, Chandu Chak panchayat comprises Abdullian, Chandu Chak and Layian villages. All these villages fall within 500 m to 1000 m of the International Border.

Abdullian, with nearly 100 houses, has a community bunker with three rooms built by the Army under Operation Sadbhavna in 2002, and another under Border Area Development Programme in 2016. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited Abdullian and nearby villages early this week, and asked people to stay indoors in case of cross-border shelling.

Ramesh Chander Sharma, a villager, said the camps only provide an opportunity to some people to pocket funds in connivance with officials.