Border tourism project will create 5 lakh jobs, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the ‘Nadabet Indo-Pak Border’ tourism project in Banaskantha in Gujarat on Sunday, said that the pilot project will provide employment to over 5 lakh youth in the next 10 years.

The ‘Nadabet Indo-Pak Border Darshan’ project has been started jointly by the Gujarat government’s Tourism Department and the Border Security Force (BSF), where tourists can get acquainted with stories of BSF personnel and also engage in a number of sports and recreational activities.

“I pay my homage to the vision of the prime minister Narendra Modi for he had come up with the idea of a multidimensional project for Nadabet. I see a vision that after ten years, will give employment to at least 5 lakh youth in Banaskantha,” Shah said.

The project is located hardly a few kilometres away from the India-Pakistan international border. Also present at the inauguration with Shah was Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Shah also said that the border tourism project will not only boost tourism but also deter migration into India from villages at the border. “This will not only promote tourism but also ensure that migration from border villages of India,which is a big problem, will stop,” Shah said at the inauguration.

“Until one comes here and sees for themselves, they cannot understand how our Jawans have been doing their duty under immensely difficult situations,” he further said.

“I have told the Gujarat tourism minister to promote Nadabet and ensure that more and more young children come here,” he added.