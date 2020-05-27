Border tensions: Imran Khan accuses India of ‘threatening its neighbours’

Imran Khan also reiterated his stand on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “illegal” besides accusing the Indian side of “relegating its minorities”. (File) Imran Khan also reiterated his stand on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “illegal” besides accusing the Indian side of “relegating its minorities”. (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday accused India of threatening its neighbours through its “arrogant expansionist policies”. His reaction comes amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and border dispute with Nepal.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, Khan tweeeted, “The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation.”

He also reiterated his stand on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “illegal” besides accusing the Indian side of “relegating its minorities”.

The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

The latest standoff erupted after Indian and Chinese troops came to blows near Pangong Tso, a lake in eastern Ladakh, earlier this month. Since then, there has been no scaling down of tensions on the LAC in eastern Ladakh, with India matching the Chinese with its deployment of man and material.

In Ladakh, at least six rounds of talks have been held between Indian and Chinese military commanders on the ground but have failed to achieve a breakthrough. Sources said the Chinese, who crossed the LAC at three places, have refused to move out of Indian territory or de-escalate the tensions. In Galwan valley, the Chinese have massed troops on their side of the LAC.

Besides tensions at Naku La in Sikkim and at Galwan river and Pangong Tso in Ladakh, India has been worried about the Nepal government’s recent behaviour on the border map issue. Army Chief General MM Naravane recently said that Nepal was doing it at “the behest of a third party”, ostensibly referring to China.

