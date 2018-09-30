Central Armed Police Forces’ BSF, SSB get new chiefs

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two of the country’s three border guarding forces – the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal – got their new chiefs Sunday.

While 1984-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Rajni Kant Misra took over as the new Director General (DG) of the BSF, his batchmate S S Deswal became the DG of the SSB.

Misra took charge from K K Sharma, who retired Sunday while Deswal succeeded Misra, who has been the SSB DG since October last year.

Deswal, who was serving as the Special DG of the BSF is from the Haryana cadre of the Indian Police Service.

While the Misra will be the in charge of the BSF till August next year, his scheduled retirement time, Deswal will superannuate in August, 2021.

The BSF is the country’s largest border guarding force with over 2.5 lakh personnel in its ranks and is tasked to guard the Indian frontiers with Pakistan (over 3,000 km) and Bangladesh (4,096km).

The about 90,000 personnel strong SSB is tasked to guard the borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

The third frontier guarding force ITBP (guarding 3,488 km India-China border) will also have a new chief next month with the retirement of DG R K Pachnanda.

All these forces work under the command of the Union Home Ministry and are also know as the Central Armed Police Forces.

