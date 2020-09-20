Bootlegger beaten to death in Surat

According to police, Rakesh had gone to meet Sunny, another bootlegger, on his bike on Friday night. On the way, at Ratan Chowk area, Rakesh was stopped by Sunny and his friends.

A bootlegger was beaten to death in Surat’s Limbayat area on Saturday morning. Police have booked another bootlegger and his friends in connection with the case.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Patil (26), resident of Gruh Laxminagar, Navagam Dindolia.

Rakesh had an altercation with them and he was allegedly beaten up by Sunny and his friends with wooden sticks and iron pipes, police said.

The accused later left the spot. A passerby called an ambulance and took Rakesh to New Civil hospital, where after primary treatment, he was declared dead by doctors.

Limbayat police, after getting information from the NCH staffers, reached the hospital and intimated Rakesh’s wife Sonal Patil and his sister Kavita Patil.

Sonal lodged a complaint with Limbayat police station against Sunny and his friends including one Denish Jenish. Sonal, in her complaint, mentioned that on Friday night Rakesh left the house after receiving a call from Sunny, who wanted to meet him.

Limbayat police inspector H B Zala said, “We have registered murder offence against Sunny and others and have started hunt for the accused. The accused had beaten Rakesh severely with wooden sticks and iron pipes.”

