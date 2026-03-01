‘Boost to women empowerment’: PM Modi launches HPV vaccination drive for 14-yr-old girls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

According to officials, a single-dose ‘Gardasil 4’ vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be used under the campaign. The injection provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.

One of the vaccine beneficiaries received a shot in front of the PM. He also interacted with some of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

“From this land of brave heroines, a very important campaign has begun. The HPV vaccination drive is a significant step forward in women’s empowerment. When a mother is ill, the entire household falls into disarray; but when she is healthy, the family has the strength to face anything. That is why the BJP government has launched several schemes dedicated to women.”