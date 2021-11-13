Need to boost Hindi to strengthen democracy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday underlined the need to strengthen the Hindi language across the world and said a democracy can only be successful when the language of administration is the swabhasha.

Speaking at the Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi, Shah said he loves Hindi more than Gujarati and that there is no conflict between Hindi and other local languages across the nation. “Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, I would like to call upon all the people of the country to remember the one goal we had missed, that of swabhasha, and make it a part of our lives,” Shah added. The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah said there were attempts to create controversies around the Hindi language, but that time has now ended. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working with pride to propagate our languages around the world.

At the event, it was also decided that the All-India Official Language Conference will be moved out of the national capital. “We had taken this decision in 2019, but could not implement it due to Covid. Today I am happy that this new auspicious beginning is going to happen in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,” Shah said.