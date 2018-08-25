Boost for Navy as govt clears procurement of 111 choppers worth Rs 21,000 crore

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC, which is considered to be the ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement. The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC, which is considered to be the ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement.

Giving a fillip to the Navy, the Ministry of Defence Saturday gave its nod to the procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the maritime forces at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore. Officials said the ministry also cleared acquisition proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore, including the acquisition of the helicopters.

“The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in a landmark decision today, approved procurement of 111 Utility Helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore,” the Defence Ministry said.

The procurement of the helicopters is the first project under the government’s ambitious strategic partnership (SP) model which ropes in private firms to build select military platforms in India, in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers. The choppers will be used in attack missions besides search, rescue and surveillance operations.

The DAC chaired by Smt @nsitharaman on 25 August, 2018 has approved procurement of services valued at Rs 46,000 Crores, The procurement will improve the operational preparedness of Armed Forces and give boost to #MakeIndia4Defence.https://t.co/4V4LKRVU2K pic.twitter.com/FqP8AxhLUI — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) August 25, 2018

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DAC, which is considered to be the ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement.

Besides this, the official said the DAC also gave its approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879.16 crore. This included approval for the acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery guns systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.

These guns have been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and will be manufactured by production agencies, as nominated by DRDO.

The council also cleared the procurement of 24 naval multi-role helicopters (NMRH) that can be engaged in anti-submarine warfare. The MRHs are an integral part of the frontline warships like the aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates and corvettes.

The Navy has been pressing the government to procure the 111 utility and 123 multi-role helicopters to strengthen its existing capability and replace its ageing fleet of copters. In August last year, the Indian Navy had issued a global request for information (RFI) for procurement of 111 utility and 123 multi-role helicopters. The government had issued an RFI for it in 2011 as well as in 2013.

The procurement of 14 vertically launched short-range missile systems was also approved by the council in today’s meeting. Of these, 10 systems will be indigeneously developed. “These systems will boost the self-defence capability of ships against anti-ship missiles,” the ministry said.

In May last year, the defence ministry had finalised the SP model under which select private companies will be roped in to build military platforms like submarines, fighter jets and choppers in India in partnership with foreign entities.

The policy envisages establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with Indian defence majors through a transparent and competitive process wherein they would tie up with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seek technology transfers to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.

Initially, the strategic partners will be selected in four segments – fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines and armoured fighting vehicles/main battle tanks. It is expected to be expanded to other segments at a later stage.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd