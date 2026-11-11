Books without authors, authors without books: Inside Tamil Nadu’s alleged library scam

Tamil Nadu’s anti-corruption investigators have begun examining an alleged library procurement scam involving books attributed to apparently fictitious authors and at least one researcher who denied writing a volume bearing his name, said A Rajmohan, the Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. Around 3,000 books suspected to be part of the alleged scam in Coimbatore had been boxed and sealed, he said, while 523 had been identified at Chennai’s Connemara Library.

Offering a more detailed account of the alleged operation, Rajmohan said investigators had begun inquiries at Anna Centenary Library and steps were being taken to question the owner of Agalvilakku Publishing House. The DVAC began its inquiry the day after receiving the department’s complaint, he said.

The controversy centres on novelist Perumal Murugan’s account of allegedly expensive, error-filled books at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam, a new public library inaugurated by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on October 16. In an essay, Murugan, who was among the members of a committee constituted to recommend books on modern literature and literary criticism for the new libraries, alleges serious irregularities in book purchases.

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Rajmohan, who announced a probe after the allegations surfaced, has alleged a network operating for years, using artificial intelligence, shifting author identities and multiple publishing names to get books into collections across Tamil Nadu. His latest exhibits included dates, stamps and a book whose credits appeared to list several entities involved in its production and distribution.

Its front was named ‘Agalvilakku’, its cover design was credited to Sigma, and its distribution to Phoenix. Rajmohan said information received by the government indicated that 20 publishing-house names had been used as proxies.

The minister also described an apparent case of borrowed authorship. “Renowned economist Jean Dreze denied writing ‘Democracy and People’s Right in the Contemporary World’,” Rajmohan said. According to him, the disputed book entered Madurai’s Kalaignar Centenary Library in 2023. He cited a June 25, 2023, reference.

When asked why the disputed volumes had come to light only after the TVK took office, he alleged that purchase orders had preceded the change of government, with a February order followed by delivery within seven days. But the Connemara figures require a distinction. Rajmohan explained that the library receives copies deposited by publishers. Their presence establishes receipt, rather than necessarily a government purchase, he said.

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On Tuesday, Rajmohan broke down the 523 books received from ‘Agalvilakku’ during 2025: 40 on January 3, 54 on January 29, two April batches of 90 and 85, and 254 in November. He displayed an April 2 stamp and elsewhere also cited January 26.

Nivedha Paulraj’s credited subjects included law, economics, gender equality, technology, elderly welfare, women’s safety, agriculture and space research. Similar names followed: Nivedha Anbazhagan, associated with scientific development and struggles against caste, and Nivedha Mohan.

Rajmohan alleged a pattern of using different names. He cited books attributed to a writer named “Sachin” and authors named Pavithra Karunanidhi, Pounambal Karunanidhi and Kamalambal Karunanidhi. “The Bitter Truth of Caste”, credited to “Kamalambal Karunanidhi”, bore a January 3, 2025, stamp, he alleged.

Then came “Surya Balu”, “Vijay Balu”, “Vijay Pal” and “Vijay Adithan”, whose book he dated to January 3, 2025. Sreelekha Vijay followed, dated January 29. The author of a research book on Naladiyar was “Surya Pal”, he alleged. “Even the Scottish police couldn’t track down these authors!” he said, referring to books whose authors he described as fictitious.

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He also named “Kokila Varadhan”, “Diyashini Varadhan” and “Harini”. When asked about names including “Trisha Vijay”, Rajmohan maintained that books bearing such names predated his government. The names alone, however, do not establish wrongdoing.

Rajmohan said the ongoing inquiry would establish how purchase orders were obtained, rather than allow a supplier to defend itself merely by citing an order. He said orders for Tiruchi’s Kamarajar Library had been cancelled, while his second statement described the cancellation as forthcoming. Books suspected to be part of the alleged scam elsewhere would be boxed, sealed and preserved.

A proposed committee of writers, publishers, educationists and retired officials would oversee transparent purchases by December, he said. Rajmohan said the TVK government had purchased no books. Questioned about prejudging DMK responsibility, he said he was identifying where the transactions originated.

The DMK has demanded an independent inquiry and legal action, while accusing the government of political exploitation. Rajmohan called the episode both an administrative and ideological failure, invoking the incongruity of alleged deception in institutions named after Periyar and Anna by a party that always flaunted literature and letters.