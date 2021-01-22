Booked for hate speech, BJP leader’s security doubled after bail

The Punjab Police have doubled the security of a BJP leader who was booked earlier this month for hurting religious sentiments after comparing the three contentious agri laws with Guru Gobind Singh’s Zafarnama.

The security provided to Punjab BJP secretary Sukhpal Singh Sran, who hails from Bathinda, was doubled soon after he secured bail, inviting sharp reaction from the Dal Khalsa, which said it was like rewarding him for making the hate speech.

“He had one protective service officer (PSO) before he made the hate speech. Now, after securing bail, he has been given two PSOs. It seems Punjab Police is encouraging people to make hate speeches to get security,” said Gurvinder Singh of Dal Khalsa, the complainant in the hate speech case case.

Sran was booked under Section 295-A of the IPC after one-minute video of a TV debate on a Punjabi channel he took part in went viral. Sran, during the debate, said that farm laws could be brought only by a daring Prime Minister.

“As Guru Gobind Singh wrote Zafarnama for dictator Aurangzeb, in the same way, this is the Zafarnama for other political parties of India,” Sran was heard saying in the video. Others taking part in the debate were heard demanding an immediate apology for him.

Gurvinder Singh said that they went to police “to bring Sran to justice”. “If we wanted to threaten him physically, why would have we approached the police in the first place? Additional security to him is an insult to our trust in law,” said Gurvinder.

Sran, meanwhile, claimed that he was given one PSO following the threat assessment to the BJP leaders in Punajb. “My security was withdrawn on January 6. Now, I have been given two gunmen. I was falsely implicated in this (hate speech) case due to political reasons. Some people wanted me behind the bars during the municipal corporation elections. Court has granted me bail,” he said.

Contacted, Bathinda SP Jaspal Singh said, “He has been given security due to threat to his life. I am not aware why his security was revoked earlier”.

Earliert, after the video of the debate went viral, Sran had claimed that he had not said anything hurtful, “but if some people felt bad, I apologise to them”. He had also claimed that he has sent the recording of debate to Akal Takht Jathedar and will abide by whatever decision comes from his side.

Sran is not new to controversies. Bathinda police had arrested Sran in May last year for allegedly pelting stones at an inter-faith couple’s house in the district. The couple, a Muslim man and his Hindu wife, had been staying at a house in Jogi Nagar. Sran had termed their marriage as a case ‘love jihad’ and attacked their residence. A case under sections 447, 506, 512 of IPC was registered against Sran at Canal police station in Bathinda.

After his ‘Zafarnama’ debate, the residential society in the district where Sran lives in a rented accommodation, had passed a resolution boycotting the BJP leader. A protest was also held at Sran’s native village Gursar Sainwala.