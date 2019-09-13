Book sadhu for ‘derogatory remarks against Dalits’: Jignesh Mevani

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani Thursday met Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha and submitted an application seeking registration of an FIR against a sadhu of the Swaminarayan sect whose purported video showing him making derogatory remarks against Dalit community has gone viral on social media.

Advertising

In his application, Mevani said that in the video, the sadhu is purportedly seen publicly insulting the self esteem of people of the Scheduled Castes. After the video went viral, the Dalit community got agitated and enmity has spread among communities, Mevani said.

The MLA sought to register an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He added that more than 10 complaints have been lodged against the sadhu in various places in the state, but none of them has been registered as an FIR.

Mevani said, “I met the DGP and sought action against the sadhu at the earliest. The DGP told me that he has not seen the video. So, I have requested him to see the video at the earliest and get an offence registered.”