Book on forts and palaces of India released

Agra Fort is situated in the city of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar released a book, Forts and Palaces in India: Encyclopedia of 4000+ Forts and Palaces across India, in the city on Friday. The 780-page book, based on the notes, observations and photographs of scholar late Pramod Mande, has been co-authored by Aniket Ankush Yadav and Chetan Gajanan Ghadge.

The book contains information on 4,088 forts in 26 States, six Union Territories and 521 districts. There are 1,282 coloured photographs and 33 maps with information on latitude, longitude and height from sea level, along with its distance and direction from district headquarters, current state of the fort, structures, its brief history, as well as famous places near the fort, in the book.

Information about forts in more than 43 ancient texts like Rigveda, Manusmriti, Puranas, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Arthashastra is also part of the book.

Sharad Pawar said, “Forts have a very high importance in India’s history. History of any region or rule of India cannot be written without mentioning forts. Forts and historical places have been built in different regions based on the geographical conditions there. Once the centre of power and art, forts are now going into oblivion. Because of lack of protection and conservation, the condition of many historical places is poor. Everyone must consider them as invaluable wealth to the nation and preserve them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd