Book BJP leaders who used Hanuman’s name for political gain: ABHM

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has written to BJP chief Amit Shah urging him to lodge criminal cases against his party leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making “mindless statements” against Hindu god Hanuman.

“We will not tolerate such bizarre statements against our deities at any cost. They should be punished for the same and if no action is taken against them, we will start working to oust you (BJP) from power. Non-action against these leaders will prove that the BJP leadership has given them a free hand to say whatever they want against our gods,” said Ashok Sharma, ABHM vice-president.

At an election rally in Alwar last month, Rajasthan, Adityanath had allegedly said that Hanuman was a representative of Dalits and deprived sections. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab had said Hanuman was a Muslim. On Sunday, state Minister Raghuraj Singh had called him a Thakur. Meanwhile, a PTI report quoted state sports minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan as saying in Amroha on Sunday, “Hanumanji used to do wrestle and was a sportsman…all wrestlers worship him.”

“We were ruled by Mughals and the British for centuries but even they could not muster the courage to speak even a word against Hindu deities. Even the anti-national Congress leaders have avoided making any statements which can hurt religious feelings of Hindus. But the BJP, which claims to be the saviour of Hindus, is keeping mum on such leaders for their statements aimed at creating a divide on religious and caste lines in the country,” said Abhishek Agarwal, the district unit chief of ABHM.