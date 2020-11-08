‘Bonded labourer’ burnt alive in Madhya Pradesh

Guna Collector Purshottam Kumar denied Sahariya was a bonded labourer

A 26-year-old man, said to be working as a bonded labourer, was allegedly burnt alive by his employer from whom he had taken a loan of Rs 5,000 in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

Vijay Sahariya had been working on a field in the Bamori area, owned by one Radheshyam, for about three years. His family alleged that the employer had been angered that despite taking a loan from him, Sahariya worked on a different field as well.

The police said that the employer called Sahariya on Friday night to a temple in Ukawad Khurd gram panchayat on the pretext of watering his field. He then allegedly poured kerosene on the labourer and set him afire, they said. Sahariya died in hospital.

According to Narendra Bhadoria of rights group Bandhua Mukti Morcha, bonded labour is rampant in Guna. “Vijay worked as a bonded labourer for Radheshyam who was angry at him for working on someone else’s field,” he said.

Guna Collector Purshottam Kumar denied Sahariya was a bonded labourer. He said police has booked Radheshyam under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd