Police inquring based on complaint: Bommai on sexual harassment charge against Minister

Police will inquire into the allegations of sexual harassment against Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi based on the complaint, Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said on Wednesday, even as opposition Congress demanded for his immediate resignation and registration of FIR.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, “Whatever the complaint is there, based on the complaint we are doing the inquiry, as per law we are doing it.” Responding to a question on opposition demanding Jarkiholi’s resignation, he said, “our party will take a decision.”

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwth Narayan said it was not right to comment on the issue without knowing facts, and it may be an allegation out of malice. “There is no clarity….complaint has been lodged, let the truth come out….without knowing truth it was not right to comment or pass judgements, it was not clear whether the allegations were made out of any malice, so no question of giving importance to it now,” he told the media.

Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences. Purported video clips showing Ramesh Jarkiholi getting intimate with an unidentified woman, were widely aired by Kannada news channels.

Demanding Jarkiholi’s immediate resignation and registration of FIR, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, “If that party (BJP) has shame and if they respect human values immediately they have to take his resignation.” “This is national news, if the government has shame, it has to take his resignation immediately, and immediately FIR has to be registered,” he told reporters.

Reacting to the allegations, Ramesh had told some news channels that he was shocked and the videos were 100 per cent fake, as he also sought an investigation. Police have assured necessary action after obtaining more details and said they will also interrogate the woman.