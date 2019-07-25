Bombs hurled outside West Bengal BJP MP residence

Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and fired several rounds of bullets near BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in Bhatpara on Tuesday night.

“We were four people standing outside my house when four bombs were hurled, we rushed to the spot which was very near to where we were standing. Suddenly they started firing and of course, I was their target,” said Saurabh Singh, Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality and Arjun Singh’s nephew.

Arjun Singh, however, was away in Delhi attending the Parliament session when the incident took place. Singh’s relatives alleged that goons backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the attack. Angry locals blocked roads demanding action.

“Yes, bombs were hurled in Bhatpara but whether anyone specific was the target isn’t clear. That’s a matter of investigation,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

Bhatpara, a town situated on the bank of Hooghly river under North 24 Paraganas district has witnessed several clashes since the Lok Sabha election results were declared. Several people have been killed in bombings, open firing and clashes in the area. Houses have been vandalised, public properties been damaged in the last two months in Bhatpara and it’s adjoining Kankinara, Jagaddal, Naihati areas due to which schools, colleges, markets remain shut. The police and district administration have failed to restore peace in Bhatpara despite reshuffling top cops and arresting several trouble makers.