From bombmaker to Assembly guest: 120 ex-Maoists step into Chhattisgarh’s ‘temple of democracy’

After witnessing the proceedings, Rupesh told the media: “I thank the government for giving all of us the opportunity to visit the Vidhan Sabha and showing respect. We want to work for the people and will put this experience to use”.

About 120 surrendered Maoists — including a former Central Committee Member (CCM) — visited the newly built Vidhan Sabha in New Raipur Friday as part of the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation efforts to integrate them into the democratic system.

Among them was former CCM Takkalappalli Vasudeva Rao, alias Ashanna alias Rupesh, 59, known as the Maoists’ bombmaker and allegedly involved in major attacks, including the 2003 assassination attempt on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

This comes as security forces intensify operations ahead of the central government’s March 31 deadline to end the insurgency.

Welcoming them with a traditional ‘Jai Johar’ greeting and promising them safety, dignity, and rehabilitation, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “It’s a matter of pride for us as the good rehabilitation policy we had brought has shown results. Over 2,500 Maoists have surrendered. It is a special day today as 120 Maoists have come to Vidhan Sabha and saw the proceedings and took photos with our ministers and DGP. We had a conversation with them, they are most welcome here and we will think about their future. They (surrendered Maoists) looked very happy”.