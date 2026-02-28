From bombmaker to Assembly guest: 120 ex-Maoists step into Chhattisgarh’s ‘temple of democracy’

After witnessing the proceedings, Rupesh told the media: “I thank the government for giving all of us the opportunity to visit the Vidhan Sabha and showing respect. We want to work for the people and will put this experience to use”.
About 120 surrendered Maoists — including a former Central Committee Member (CCM) — visited the newly built Vidhan Sabha in New Raipur Friday as part of the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation efforts to integrate them into the democratic system.
Among them was former CCM Takkalappalli Vasudeva Rao, alias Ashanna alias Rupesh, 59, known as the Maoists’ bombmaker and allegedly involved in major attacks, including the 2003 assassination attempt on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
This comes as security forces intensify operations ahead of the central government’s March 31 deadline to end the insurgency.
Welcoming them with a traditional ‘Jai Johar’ greeting and promising them safety, dignity, and rehabilitation, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “It’s a matter of pride for us as the good rehabilitation policy we had brought has shown results. Over 2,500 Maoists have surrendered. It is a special day today as 120 Maoists have come to Vidhan Sabha and saw the proceedings and took photos with our ministers and DGP. We had a conversation with them, they are most welcome here and we will think about their future. They (surrendered Maoists) looked very happy”.
Showing respect to former Maoists who do not like to be associated with the word “surrender”, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma said: “In our entire process we have not used the word surrender but rehabilitated those who chose to return to the mainstream. They now believe in the Indian constitution and democratic processes and it’s a historic day because they (Maoists) have come to the temple of democracy and witnessed democratic process and now they have completely integrated into democracy”.
After witnessing the proceedings, Rupesh told the media: “I thank the government for giving all of us the opportunity to visit the Vidhan Sabha and showing respect. We want to work for the people and will put this experience to use”.
When asked about his new life after the surrender, Rupesh said it was “nothing special”.
“We are still here as per the rehabilitation policy. We have not gone outside. I want to do a lot of things. Let’s see what happens in the future,” he said.
When asked whether he will enter politics, he said: “I’m in politics from the beginning. Have done politics and still I am in politics”.
Apart from Rupesh, the group included 54 women, five former members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), seven former Divisional Committee members, 33 former Area Committee members, and 84 ex-party members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
The chair in the Assembly described the occasion as “rare and historic”, welcoming the former Maoists and congratulating them for rejoining the democratic mainstream and accepting the Constitution.
On Thursday night, Sharma also hosted a dinner for the rehabilitation group at his residence in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.
Last October, Rupesh, along with 209 Maoists from Abujhmad, had surrendered before Bastar Police, returning 153 weapons, including automatic guns such as 19 AK-47 rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, 17 Self Loading Rifles (SLR), and 36 .303 guns, in Jagdalpur city of Bastar district.
