Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking ban on ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya?’

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea which had sought a ban on the use of the phrase, “Alibaug se aaya hai kya?” The court on Friday said that there was nothing derogatory in the phrase.

An Alibaug resident had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stating that the phrase, used commonly in the state, is said to address someone who is considered “foolish” or “naïve” and called it “highly objectionable”.

The petitioner had further claimed that every time he heard the phrase, it made an “adverse emotional impact” on him and others in Alibaug. A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar dismissed the plea and observed that jokes are made on every community, mentioning jokes on “Santa-Banta” and “South Indians”. The bench said that the petitioner should not feel humiliated.