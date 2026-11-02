Actor Imran Khan apologises for joining Mumbai protest after Bombay HC rap

Actor Imran Khan on Monday, November 2, tendered an unconditional apology for joining the protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after the Bombay High Court rapped the actor, saying that he “does not have a right to criticise the country” as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.

During the hearing, the Bombay HC said Imran Khan was not “remotely affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)” and cannot be “put at par with Indian citizens”, asking him to tender an unconditional apology or regret on oath or give an undertaking related to his participation in protests over SIR that it would not be repeated in the future.

Imran Khan has subsequently tendered the undertaking in court; following which, the ‘Leave India Notice’ against him has been kept on hold until December 7.

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The HC was hearing his plea against a Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28. The HC had earlier kept the notice in abeyance till November 2, which it continued till December 7.

The court also questioned the FRRO and orally remarked that “at least an opportunity” was required to be accorded to Khan before issuing a LIN to a person with no antecedents living in India for over four decades.

Khan, a US citizen and OCI cardholder, was issued the notice on October 14, days after he was detained at a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

After Khan was detained at the October 10 protest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a police complaint alleging that the actor had violated OCI rules and visa conditions. The Mumbai Police then forwarded an “unproven” FIR to the FRRO, which issued the ‘Leave India Notice’.

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On October 28, the Bombay High Court had put on hold the ‘Leave India Notice’ to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till Monday, November 2. The next hearing in Imran Khan’s plea against the ‘leave India’ notice has been adjourned to Monday.

A day ago, the Bombay High Court had deferred the hearing on Imran Khan’s plea challenging his ‘Leave India’ notice after the petitioner sought time and the Centre responded with ‘no objection’.

The ‘leave India’ notice was kept in abeyance after senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, opposed an intervention application which raised a preliminary objection that the present civil writ plea against the FRRO’s action could not lie on the criminal side.