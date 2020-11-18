Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao to seek treatment at Nanavati hospital for 15 days

Writer-poet Varavara Rao. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday allowed Telugu writer-poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, to seek treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days. The court said Rao’s treatment would be borne by the state government, and his family would be allowed to visit him as per the hospital’s norms.

Rao will not be discharged from the hospital without the court’s permission.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Rao’s wife, P Hemlatha, who sought his release from Taloja central jail, where he is lodged. Hemlatha said he has not been given proper medical attention in jail since 2018, and urged the court to allow him to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital where he underwent treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

In court, Senior Counsel Indira Jaising, representing Hemalatha, had said, “He is bedridden having dementia and has developed severe urinary conditions. If he is not removed, he will lose his life in prison. It is going to be a case of custodial death.”

The NIA, on the other hand, told the court Rao’s health was “not good”, but said doctors at the jail were regularly observing and checking his condition and providing all necessary treatment.

The HC had thereafter directed the NIA and jail authorities to permit Nanavati doctors to assess Rao’s condition via video call.

On October 29, the Supreme Court asked the HC to decide the plea in an expedited manner. The case will now be heard on December 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd