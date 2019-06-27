Bombay HC upholds state govt’s decision to provide reservation to Maratha community

Bombay High Court Thursday upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide 16 per cent reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act to the Maratha community.

A group of petitioners, which included advocates Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Dr Uday Dhople along with others, had challenged the state government’s notification that gave 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the SEBC Act. Maratha community roughly forms one-third of the state population.

During the course of arguments in the case, advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, who appeared for petitioner Jaishri Patil, had earlier argued that the BJP-led Maharashtra government’s decision to provide 16 per cent reservation was “politically motivated”.

Senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for another petitioner, had previously argued that reservation above 50 per cent was certainly not for “most prosperous” state like Maharashtra. He added that the Mandal Commission in 1980 had held that Marathas are not backward, they are “forward” class. Later, other commissions, headed by SN Khatri and RM Bapat, and the National Backward Class Commission had also concluded that Marathas are not a backward class.

In its reply to petitioners’ arguments, the state government had maintained that the rationale behind granting 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community is to promote them in service and education.