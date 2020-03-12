Bombay HC stays probe against band accused of hurting religious sentiments

The band members had been arrested on the basis complaint filed by advocate Venkatesha Krishna Kunduru. The band members had been arrested on the basis complaint filed by advocate Venkatesha Krishna Kunduru.

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Wednesday stayed the police investigation against members of the music band ‘Dastaan’ who were arrested on December 18 last year and released on bail in a case hurting religious sentiments while they were performing at the Serendipity Arts Festival.

The court also granted them interim relief from any action by the Goa Police.

The band members had been arrested on the basis complaint filed by advocate Venkatesha Krishna Kunduru. In the complaint, Kunduru had alleged that a rendition of ‘Mantra Kavita’— written by poet Nagarjun—performed by the band had hurt his religious sentiments. A day after the performance, the police had booked the members under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, hearing a petition filed by the band members, the High Court sought responses from the Goa government and asked the police to refrain from further investigation.

