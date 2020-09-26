Bombay HC seeks Centre’s response on plea against onion export ban

The writ pleas was filed by Horticulture Produce Exporters Association and other exporters. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Central government, including its Commerce and Industries Ministry and Customs authorities, to respond to a writ plea filed by Horticulture Produce Exporters Association and other exporters challenging a September 14 notification that banned the export of onions with immediate effect.

The court directed Customs authorities in Mumbai to consider allowing pending consignments of onions of nearly 108 containers, shipping bills for which were generated before the September 14 notification.

A division bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Abhay Ahuja on Friday was informed by senior counsel Darius Shroff and advocate Sujay Kantawala that several exporters had received confirmed orders from their customers in various countries for supply of onions for which shipping bills had been generated.

