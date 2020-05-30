Bombay HC seeks Centre, state response to plea on sanitary napkins

The plea also sought from the authorities for effective implementation of the ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management National Guidelines, 2015’. (File) The plea also sought from the authorities for effective implementation of the ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management National Guidelines, 2015’. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the central and state governments to respond to a plea filed by law students seeking sanitary napkins to be made an essential commodity and supply of sanitary pads through public distribution system (PDS) during the lockdown.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K K Tated was hearing through videoconference pleas filed by law students Nikita Gore and Vaishnavi Gholave through advocate Vinod Sangvikar, raising the “most neglected issue of women’s life’ and seeking direction to the government to recognise sanitary napkin as an essential commodity by making changes to the Essential Commodity Act, 1955.

The plea also sought from the authorities for effective implementation of the ‘Menstrual Hygiene Management National Guidelines, 2015’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd