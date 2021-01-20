Bombay HC relief for inter-faith couple: ‘Woman free to move as per wish’

The parents, who were present in the court, did not dispute their daughter's age and were silent about her wish to live with the petitioner, who was also questioned by the court.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the police to escort a woman, who appeared before it, to the destination of her choice, observing that she was a “major”, “free to move as per her own wish” and that her parents could not curtail her freedom.

The court said this while disposing a Habeas Corpus plea filed by an MBA student seeking that a 23-year-old woman, whom he wished to marry, be produced before the court, as she had been illegally detained by her parents because the two belonged to different faiths.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale passed the order after hearing the plea filed through advocate A N Kazi, who claimed that his client and the woman had been in a relationship for nearly five years and were planning to get married after he completed the MBA course. The petitioner claimed that the woman’s parents were against their relationship and that she was in “illegal custody and detention” of her father.

Kazi said that on December 16, 2020, when his client had approached the Mumbai Police seeking help to reunite him with the woman, the parents had forcibly taken her away and not allowed her to have any contact with the man, prompting him to move court.

In an earlier hearing, the HC had directed the police to produce the woman before it. She was produced before the bench on Tuesday. The HC interacted with the woman, who confirmed that she has been in a relationship with the petitioner and that she was a graduate. She added that they intended to get married and as she is 23 years old, she wants to live her life as per her wish.

The parents, who were present in the court, did not dispute their daughter’s age and were silent about her wish to live with the petitioner, who was also questioned by the court.

The bench said, “Since the woman has been produced before this court, the purpose of filing this petition has been satisfied. The facts of the case indicate that the parents oppose her relationship with the petitioner and it is perhaps, in this background, she was allegedly taken away by them, as alleged by her.”

Disposing the plea, the bench noted, “Be that as it may, we dispose of this petition in view of the fact that (the woman) has been produced before this court by the police. Since the woman is admittedly a major aged about 23 years old, she is free to move as per her own wish.”

“Nevertheless, as per the request made by her, the police officer from Thane, who is present in the court, is directed to ensure that the woman is escorted from the court premises to the destination that she desires,” it added.