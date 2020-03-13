Bombay HC lifts suspension of TikTok accounts of 3 booked last year

The High Court had granted them pre-arrest bail in August the same year, saying that their custodial interrogation was “unwarranted”. (File Photo) The High Court had granted them pre-arrest bail in August the same year, saying that their custodial interrogation was “unwarranted”. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court has lifted the suspension of the TikTok accounts of three men who were booked for an “objectionable” video on the mobile app following a lynching incident in Jharkhand in June last year.

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in July last year had blocked the TikTok accounts of Hasnain Khan (21), Mudassir Shaikh (23) and Shadan Farooqui (23). The High Court had granted them pre-arrest bail in August the same year, saying that their custodial interrogation was “unwarranted”.

The police had alleged that the video uploaded by them could harm peace and harmony in society.

The ban was lifted last week by the division bench of acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar passed an order on March 5. “Despite granting of the bail, their accounts continued to remain suspended, causing dent to their ability to earn a livelihood,” claimed advocates Ranbir Singh and Priyanka Khimani, appearing for petitioners.

The court noted that the procedure under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under criminal law, was not followed.

